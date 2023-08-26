27-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are looking for the driver of a car suspected in a deadly hit-and-run that left a 27-year-old woman dead in Philadelphia's Eastwick neighborhood.

Officers responded to the intersection of South 84th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle, according to police.

When first responders arrived, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:37 a.m.

Police said the woman was exiting a vehicle and stepped out into oncoming traffic. That's when she was struck by another vehicle that initially stopped but then fled the scene.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The sticking vehicle has a New York license plate, according to police.

This is an active investigation and there is no further information at this time.