2 Shot Near Philadelphia SEPTA Station, School

Two people were shot outside a convenience store in front of a Philadelphia SEPTA station and only a short distance from a school Wednesday morning, police said.

The condition of the victims was not immediately known after police said gunfire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. near the intersection of Eerie and Torresdale avenues, right in front of a Market-Frankford Line station that straddles the border of the Juniata Park and Frankford neighborhoods.

One of the victims was a man who was just driving by and was struck in the arm by a stray bullet, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Officers rushed both to a hospital.

Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School, less than a quarter of a mile from the site of the shooting, was briefly locked down, the PPD said.

There were no immediate reports of arrests.

The shooting happened only about a mile and a half from Frances E. Willard Elementary School, where three people – including a 17-year-old boy – were shot in the schoolyard early Wednesday.

It also happened on what is only the third day of the new school year for School District of Philadelphia students.

The PPD last week said it would continue working with the SDP to ensure safe passage of children to and from school. The department also announced there will be 27 “safe zones” encompassing 40 district and charter schools, an expansion of its Safe Zones program that places uniformed police officers at schools during dismissal times.

