Triple Shooting Outside Philly School Leaves Teen Hurt, Bullet in School

A teenage boy, a woman and a man were shot when at least two gunmen -- one with a rifle -- opened fire in the schoolyard of a Philadelphia elementary school overnight. At least one bullet went into the empty school.

"This is a triple shooting with one juvenile shot, age 17," along with two 20 year olds, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said

The shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in the schoolyard of the Frances E. Willard Elementary School off Jasper Street, near East Clearfield Street, in the Kensington neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

Police officers found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his arms on the playground of the school, Small said. Police transported him to the hospital where doctors treated him in stable condition.

Two other gunshot victims turned up at the hospital, Small said. A 17-year-old boy shot in the leg and a 20-year-old woman with at least three gunshot wounds to her back were treated in stable condition.

It appeared that bullets were fired from at least two weapons -- a rifle and a handgun -- as investigators found evidence that at least 30 shots were fired.

It appeared the three shooting victims were standing near a car parked in the school parking lot when they were shot, Small said. At least 15 shots hit the passenger side of the car.

"One of the bullets actually went through a window and lodged in the wall of one of the lobbies of the Willard School," Small said.

Police hoped evidence recovered at the scene, surveillance video and witnesses would help them as they searched for the shooters.

The School District of Philadelphia has yet to respond to a request for comment on the shooting, which took place before the third day of the schoolyear.

Children make up around 9% of the shooting victims in Philadelphia this year. According to a tally by the city controller’s office, last updated Monday, at least 149 minors have been shot in Philadelphia this calendar year.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.