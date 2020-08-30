A hit-and-run crash left two children dead after they were flung from the vehicle they were riding in Sunday morning in North Philadelphia, police said.

The two children, who witnesses told NBC10 were around 8 or 10 years old, were riding in a car with a man and a woman when another vehicle hit them around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Hunting Park and Kensington avenues in the Juniata Park neighborhood, police said.

The force caused the kids to be ejected from their car, killing them. One of the children died at the scene while the other was pronounced dead at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

Shirley Davila said she went outside after she heard a loud boom and felt her apartment shake. Once outside, she said she saw the children on the ground and saw the woman shout, “My kids,” before dropping to the ground.

Davila said the intersection is known to be dangerous, with crashes happening frequently due to speeding drivers.

“It’s sad because our kids are our future and nowadays we’re just losing them to nonsense,” she said.

The person who caused the crash ran away before being arrested about half a mile away, police said. The two adults riding in the car with the kids were expected to survive.

Police did not immediately say what led to the crash but were investigating whether the children were wearing seat belts at the time.