2 Dead, Several Hurt During Another Violent Night in Philly

At least two people were killed and several others hurt as gun violence continued to strike in Philadelphia overnight.

The shootings took place across the city from Kingsessing to Tioga to Fairhill.

Around 3:45 a.m., two men were shot near 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Southwest Philadelphia, with one man in his 20s pronounced dead at the scene. A 39-year-old man was taken to Penn Presbytarian Medical Center and also pronounced dead.

One victim was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery on W. Westmoreland Street in the Tioga neighborhood of North Philadelphia, police said. The victim checked himself into a hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

A man was also reportedly shot in the back on W. Indiana Avenue and N. Broad Street in North Philadelphia, police said. His condition was not immediately clear. A total of 60 shell cases were found at a scene, police said.

A 29-year-old woman was also shot in the cheek inside a house on the 6700 block of Jackson Street in Tacony, police said. She is in critical but stable condition.

Another man was also shot multiple times on N. Franklin and W. Cayuga Streets in the Hunting Park neighborhood early Saturday morning. His condition was not immediately available.

A man was also shot in the shoulder on American and Somerset Street in Fairhill. His condition was also not immediately known.

A count by the Philadelphia Office of the City Controller, last updated Sept. 1, shows at least 337 fatal and 1,275 non deadly victims of gunfire in 2022. The Philadelphia Police Department had recorded at least 364 killings, a 2% increase from the same time in 2021, which ended as the year with the most killings in Philadelphia's recorded history.

