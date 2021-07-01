2 Dead, Including Girl, 8 Hurt in 7 Separate Shootings in Philly

At least two people were killed, including a young girl, and eight others were hurt, including a teenager, in seven separate shootings in Philadelphia on Thursday.

The first shooting occurred on the 700 block of Locust Avenue at 4:24 p.m. A 29-year-old man was shot once in the back while a 20-year-old man was shot once in the buttocks. Both victims were taken to Einstein Hospital in stable condition.

The second shooting occurred on the 2600 block of North 15th Street at 5:17 p.m. A 38-year-old man was shot twice in the right shoulder. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

One minute later, a gunman shot three men who were inside a car traveling on Amber and Willard streets. A 46-year-old man was shot once in the head, a 20-year-old man was shot three times in the torso and twice in the left leg and a 21-year-old man was shot twice in the left arm and once in the right leg.

The 46-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. The 20-year-old man was also taken to Temple in stable condition while the 21-year-old man was taken to Frankford Hospital in stable condition.

At 6:37 p.m., a man between the ages of 25 and 30 was shot once in the back on the 2300 block of Ithan Street. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition.

At 9:32 p.m., police responded to a report of a person with a gun at a home on the 5500 block of Whitby Avenue. When they arrived they found a 10-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where she was pronounced dead. Police believe the shooting was accidental.

Around 10 p.m., a man was shot in the chest on the 6100 block of Webster Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Finally, a teenager was shot on the 1900 block of South 56th Street. Police have not yet revealed the teen’s condition.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

The violence comes only two days after nine people were shot in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday night, 271 homicides had been reported in Philadelphia, up 34 percent from the same time last year which ended up being one of the most violent in the city’s history.

Last week, Philadelphia joined 14 other cities as part of a nationwide effort to reduce violent crime. Mayor Jim Kenney is also set to sign a fiscal 2022 budget that would allocate more than $155 million to anti-violence programs.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.