Philadelphia

Girl Killed in Accidental Shooting in Philadelphia, Police Say

Police have not revealed many details regarding what led to the shooting but said it appeared to be accidental.

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A young girl died from her injuries following an apparent accidental shooting in Philadelphia.

Police responded to a home on the 5500 block of Whitby Avenue at 9:32 p.m. after receiving a report of a person with a gun. When they arrived they found a 10-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was later pronounced dead.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police have not revealed many details regarding what led to the shooting but said it appeared to be accidental and other people were inside the home at the time. They continue to investigate.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 45 mins ago

2 Dead, Including Girl, 8 Hurt in 7 Separate Shootings in Philly

condo collapse 23 mins ago

NJ Group Brings Therapy Dogs to Help Loved Ones of Victims of Florida Building Collapse

Police also said the girl was the second child killed in an accidental shooting in Philadelphia in less than a week.

"We have the right to bear arms in our home but we also have to be responsible," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Robin Wimberly said. "So I can't really go further into it because I don't have any other information. However, this is very, very tragic."

The shooting was one of seven that occurred in Philadelphia on Thursday.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers NBC Sports Philadelphia Flyers Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us