Girl Killed in Accidental Shooting in Philadelphia, Police Say

A young girl died from her injuries following an apparent accidental shooting in Philadelphia.

Police responded to a home on the 5500 block of Whitby Avenue at 9:32 p.m. after receiving a report of a person with a gun. When they arrived they found a 10-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was later pronounced dead.

Police have not revealed many details regarding what led to the shooting but said it appeared to be accidental and other people were inside the home at the time. They continue to investigate.

Police also said the girl was the second child killed in an accidental shooting in Philadelphia in less than a week.

"We have the right to bear arms in our home but we also have to be responsible," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Robin Wimberly said. "So I can't really go further into it because I don't have any other information. However, this is very, very tragic."

The shooting was one of seven that occurred in Philadelphia on Thursday.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.