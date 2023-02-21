2 Brothers Charged in Stabbing Death of Man During H.S. Basketball Game in Trenton, NJ

What to Know Kareem Finney, 25, and Kahli Finney, 20, are each charged with first degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in connection to the death of 23-year-old Khalil Glanton of Trenton.

Two brothers were arrested and charged in the stabbing death of a young man during a high school basketball final in Trenton, New Jersey, last week.

Kareem Finney, 25, and Kahli Finney, 20, both of Trenton, are each charged with first degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in connection to the death of 23-year-old Khalil Glanton, also of Trenton.

Glanton was stabbed to death on Thursday, February 16, around 8:30 p.m., inside the CURE Insurance Arena on Hamilton Avenue in Trenton, just after the Mercer County Tournament boys basketball final between Trenton High School and Notre Dame.

Trenton police officers were working at the arena when a fight broke out on the main concourse between sections 111 and 112 moments after the game ended. As the officers tried to break up the fight, they spotted Glanton unresponsive and on the ground suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper torso. Glanton was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with additional information on the incident, should call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.