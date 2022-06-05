14 People Shot, 3 Dead, in Mass Shooting on Philadelphia's South Street

At least 14 people were shot, three of them killed, when gunmen opened fire into a crowd on South Street in Philadelphia late Saturday night.

According to police, it happened at the intersection of 2nd and South streets shortly before midnight.

An officer responding to the scene saw several gunmen firing into a crowd of people, Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace said.

That officer then fired his gun at one of the shooters, Pace said. It is not known if the suspect was struck, however they did drop their gun and flee.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Casings and a shot out window along 200blk of South St. 13 people shot, 2 dead. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/tVmM3bO0eB — Matt Schaffer (@photoguy603) June 5, 2022

Pace said the officer was "within 10 to 15 yards of the shooter, watching this person shoot into the crowd" when he decided to engage.

Police said at least 11 people were injured in the shooting, and two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the hospital.

"There were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every weekend, when the shooting broke out," Pace said.

The search for the gunmen continued early Sunday morning, police said. One of the shooters was seen running south on American Street.

Pace said two guns were found at the scene, one of them with an extended magazine.

"I want to emphasize that South Street is manned by numerous police officers," Pace said. "This is standard deployment for Friday and Saturday night - weekends - and especially during the summer months."

Officers had the area between 2nd and 5th streets on South Street blocked off overnight.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.