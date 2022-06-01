VIDEO: Woman and Other Gunmen Open Fire on South Street

Philadelphia police are searching for a woman and other gunmen who opened fire on South Street, injuring one man and sending several people running for their lives.

Police responded to a report of multiple people shooting along 400 South Street on Tuesday around 12:30 a.m. One man was shot in the shoulder and taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

Police recovered over four dozen pieces of ballistic evidence from the crime scene which spanned several blocks.

Police released surveillance video and photos of an armed woman who they said was firing shots along the 400 block of South Street. The woman was last seen driving a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas with the New Jersey license plate K88-EUL.

Surveillance video also shows more gunmen firing along the 500 block of Leithgow Street, striking homes on the 400 block of Gaskill Street.

If you have any information on the shootings, please call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8271. If you recognize any of the suspects, do not approach. Instead, call 911 immediately. You can also send an anonymous tip through the Philadelphia Police website or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.