11-Year-Old Killed in South Philly Hit and Run

A boy is dead after he was hit by an SUV along a South Philadelphia street Friday afternoon, police said. The driver then fled the scene.

The crash happened at 10th and Shunk streets just after 3 p.m.

The 11-year-old was crossing the street when he was struck by a dark colored SUV, police said. Officials said the vehicle's make may be a Honda.

The boy was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital's trauma center where he died about 30 minutes later, police said.

Accident investigators have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

