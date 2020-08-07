$10K Offered for Suspect in Gunfight That Left 6-Year-Old Shot in Chest

Philadelphia’s police union is now offering a $10,000 reward to find the person who shot a 6-year-old girl in the chest earlier this week.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 is offering the money to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest of the person who shot the girl during a gun battle Wednesday night in West Philadelphia.

“Yet another one of Philadelphia’s children has been shot this week. It is the responsibility of everyone to ensure the safety of our children and we need someone to step up with information as to who shot this little girl,” FOP President John McNesby said in a statement.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 900 block of N. 42nd Street when at least two gunmen opened fire one one another as the girl stood outside her home, police said. She was taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

Annie Small, who was working near the scene of the shooting, heard the shots being fired and at first thought they were firecrackers. She still grabbed her co-worker and took cover however. Small said she wasn't very surprised when she found out it was actually a shooting.

"It's crazy today. These kids. They're young and dumb," Small said. "They got the guns. They need to put the guns down. About 'Black Lives Matter.' If it matters, make it matter. You know? Stop saying it and then shooting each other. For what?"

No arrests have been made and police have not revealed information on any suspects. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said they need witnesses to come forward.

"A beautiful 6-year-old girl was shot while enjoying a warm summer evening in her neighborhood," Outlaw wrote in a statement.

"This is not acceptable, this is not normal and this is not something that we should ever tolerate or being immune to as a society. Our children are our future, and we all have a duty and an obligation to keep our children safe from harm,” the commissioner said.