Girl, 6, Shot in the Chest During Shootout in West Philadelphia

What to Know A 6-year-old girl is in stable condition after she was shot in the chest during a shootout in West Philadelphia Wednesday night.

The girl was outside on 42nd Street and Mantua Avenue around 9:20 p.m. when gunshots rang out.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

A 6-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot in the chest during a gun battle in West Philadelphia Wednesday night.

The girl was outside her home on 42nd Street and Mantua Avenue around 9:20 p.m. when at least two gunmen started firing at each other, police said. The girl was shot at least once in the chest and taken to Temple University Hospital where she is currently in stable condition.

Annie Small, who was working near the scene of the shooting, heard the shots being fired and at first thought they were firecrackers. She still grabbed her co-worker and took cover however. Small said she wasn't very surprised when she found out it was actually a shooting.

"It's crazy today. These kids. They're young and dumb," Small said. "They got the guns. They need to put the guns down. About 'Black Lives Matter.' If it matters, make it matter. You know? Stop saying it and then shooting each other. For what?"

No arrests have been made and police have not revealed information on any suspects. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw also arrived at the scene and said they need witnesses to come forward.

"A beautiful six-year-old girl was shot while enjoying a warm summer evening in her neighborhood," Outlaw wrote in a statement.

"This is not acceptable, this is not normal and this is not something that we should ever tolerate or being immune to as a society. Our children are our future, and we all have a duty and an obligation to keep our children safe from harm."

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia police.

Earlier this week, a 7-year-old boy died from his injuries after being struck by a stray bullet during a shootout in West Philadelphia over the weekend.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.