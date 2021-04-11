10-Year-Old Boy Grazed by Bullet in North Philadelphia Shooting

A 10-year-old boy was recovering in a hospital after being shot Saturday night in North Philadelphia.

The child was at a family gathering on the 1300 block of W. York Street when someone suddenly opened fire shortly after 10:30 p.m., police said. One of the bullets grazed the boy in the stomach.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and listed in stable condition. Police did not immediately locate the gunman.

The 10-year-old was just the latest victim of gun violence affecting children and teens under 18 in the city. This year, at least nine kids have died by gunfire and at least 39 others have been wounded as of April 8, according to the Philadelphia Office of the Controller. Those figures do not reflect the 10-year-old’s shooting, meaning that in reality, at least 40 kids have been wounded.

The shootings come despite local and federal leaders announcing this week an all-hands-on-deck approach to combating gun violence and finding and prosecuting offenders.

They also come as the city continues to see increased shootings, both deadly and nondeadly.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.