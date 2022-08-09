1 Dead, Nearly 2 Dozen Hurt After Bus from NYC to Philly Overturns on NJ Turnpike

At least one person died and nearly two dozen others were injured, five seriously, when a bus from New York City to Philadelphia overturned in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, according to state police.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. Tuesday evening near Woodbridge Township, in Middlesex County, on the southbound entrance ramp from the Thomas Edison Service Area, New Jersey State Police said.

The double-decker bus was said to be heading west from New York. There was one other vehicle involved in the crash, a car, but the circumstances were still under investigation.

One person died and there were multiple injuries, police confirmed, with about 20 people hurt. At least five suffered serious injuries, including the driver of the bus. Police said that no one in the car was injured.

New Jersey Turnpike Crash. I ended up being one of the first on the scene. I took these after helping as many as I could get out of the bus. 😔 pic.twitter.com/M1V35WgYtu — Gary Lee Fortner (@GaryLFortner) August 10, 2022

Two of those injured in the crash were airlifted to the hospital.

It was not clear what may have caused the bus crash, and an investigation was ongoing. The bus was left on its side as a result, with those inside having to climb out of windows or a hatch on the roof, while firefighters were seen using jaws of life to cut into the vehicle to rescue any others who may have been inside.

The outer lanes near the incident were still shut down as of 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.