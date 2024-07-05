At least one person was killed and eight others – including four children -- were injured in a mass shooting in Southwest Philadelphia on the Fourth of July, according to police.

The shooting occurred on South 60th Street and Kingsessing Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Five adults and four children were injured in the shooting. One of the adults died from their injuries. Police have not yet revealed the conditions of the eight survivors, information on any suspects or what led to the shooting.

The shooting occurred nearly a year after another mass shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

As of Thursday, there were 131 reported homicides in Philadelphia so far in 2024, down 40 percent from the same time last year, according to police data.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.