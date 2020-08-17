1 Dead, 3 Hurt in 2 West Philly Shootings 4 Blocks From Each Other

What to Know A fatal shooting and a triple shooting occurred within four blocks of each other Monday night in West Philadelphia.

A man was killed in the first shooting while two young men and a young woman were injured in the second shooting.

Monday night's shootings followed a violent weekend in Philadelphia in which at least 41 people were struck by gunfire and eight people killed in 30 separate shootings.

One man was killed while three people were hurt following two shootings in West Philadelphia that occurred about four blocks from each other Monday night.

The first shooting occurred at 8:46 p.m. A 27-year-old man was on the 600 block of South 52nd Street when a gunman opened fire. The man was shot multiple times in the body and taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:12 p.m.

The second shooting occurred at 9:56 p.m. on 55th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

An 18-year-old woman was shot at least four times in the leg, a 20-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the left foot and an 18-year-old man was shot once in the left leg after an unidentified gunman opened fire.

All three victims were taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Monday’s shootings followed a violent weekend in Philadelphia in which at least 41 people were struck and eight killed in 30 separate shootings between Friday night and Sunday evening.

There have been nearly 2,000 shootings and more than 1,200 people struck this year, according to police statistics, which are current only through Aug. 16. That represents a jump of nearly 620 shootings and almost 320 people struck since the same time last year, though the figures surely grew overnight into Monday morning.

Homicides in Philadelphia are also up, with at least 270 people killed since Sunday night, marking a 31% increase since the same time last year.

Deputy Managing Director Vanessa Garrett Harley, the city’s top official for violence prevention, and Temple University gun policy researcher Jason Gravel told NBC10 that they believe the COVID-19 pandemic could be compounding a gun violence epidemic that has been getting worse in recent years.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.