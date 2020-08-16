6 Dead, 22 Hurt in 23 Shootings During Another Violent Weekend in Philadelphia

What to Know Between Friday night and Sunday, there were at least 23 shootings in Philadelphia with six people dead and 22 people injured.

It was yet another violent weekend for Philadelphia plagued by the highest number of homicides the city has seen up to this point in more than 13 years.

The weekend violence included a shooting Saturday night during a large gathering in which five people were hurt.

At least six people were killed and 22 hurt in 23 separate shootings during another weekend of violence in Philadelphia.

The most recent shooting occurred Sunday at 3:47 p.m. on 55th and Vine streets. A man in his 30's was shot twice in the back and once in the left arm by gunmen inside a Burgundy vehicle. The victim was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is in extremely critical condition.

Another shooting occurred Sunday around 11:45 a.m. on the 200 block of East Clearfield Street. A 22-year-old man was shot twice in the chest area and once in the shoulder. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:56 a.m.

At 11:24 a.m., another 22-year-old man was shot four times in a home on South 49th Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:15 p.m.

Earlier in the day, at 4:52 a.m., a 40-year-old man who was inside a vehicle on the 4700 block of Lansing Street was shot once in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5 a.m.

Around 3:30 a.m., a man who was on the 5000 block of Merion Street was shot ten times throughout his body. He was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:40 a.m.

Four additional shootings with four victims who all survived also occurred Sunday morning.

Sunday’s nine shootings followed a violent Saturday in which 16 people were injured and another killed in 12 separate shootings.

Saturday’s violence included a mass shooting at a large gathering. Around 11:30 p.m., Philadelphia police responded to the 700 block of North 10th Street for a report of a person with a gun. When they arrived they found a crowd of more than 200 people. Investigators said gunmen then began firing at the officers.

An 18-year-old man, 21-year-old man, 26-year-old man, 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old woman were all shot during the incident. All five victims survived. None of the officers were hurt.

Finally, Friday night, two separate shootings occurred including one on the 2200 block of West Harold Street in which a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed.

Deputy Managing Director Vanessa Garrett Harley, the city’s top official for violence prevention, and Temple University gun policy researcher Jason Gravel told NBC10 that they believe the COVID-19 pandemic could be compounding a gun violence epidemic that has been getting worse in recent years.

Reverend Mark Kelly Tyler, pastor of Mother Bethel AME and a member of the Power to Live Free campaign, which addresses gun violence, told NBC10 resources should be invested back into the communities that struggle the most with violence.

"If we go block by block, neighborhood by neighborhood and develop a unique plan and find the credible messengers in those communities, in every community there is somebody who can stop the violence in that community," he said.

Reverend Tyler referred to those individuals as "violence interrupters." He believes the city's gun violence can and will be curbed if the city creates paid positions with adequate training for them.

"Persons whose only job when they wake up and go to bed is to make sure this community is safe," Reverend Tyler said. "When they hear of an impending beef between two groups they are there to intervene and to try to point people into a different direction."

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.