As the new strain of deadly coronavirus – COVID-19 – continues to spread, universities in the Philadelphia region are taking steps to protect students both at home and abroad.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported at least 80 cases and 9 deaths across 13 states as of Wednesday, March 4. But the risk of contracting the disease reaches beyond the U.S., with Johns Hopkins University reporting more than 95,000 confirmed cases as of the same date.

Now, several universities are canceling classes and taking other precautions following do-not-travel notices from the CDC and the U.S. State Department.

Here are what universities are doing as of March 4, 2020:

Arcadia University

Arcadia University has cancelled the travel portion for all of its short-term study abroad “Preview” and Global Field Study courses for the spring 2020 semester. In a statement to students, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs Jeff Rutenbeck called the decision “unprecedented.”

Previously, the school had cancelled its Preview class only for students in China.

“This is the first time in the 27-year history of this program that its travel portion has been suspended. This decision was made with thoughtful consideration and diligence to protect the health and safety of all members of the Arcadia community, which is always our first priority,” he said.

Students who complete the coursework will have the opportunity to study abroad during the 2020-21 academic year, while students who can’t do so will be refunded their $595 fee, Rutenbeck said.

Students, faculty and staff returning from China, Iran, Italy and South Korea should self-monitor for 14 days, per CDC recommendations, Rutenbeck said.

According to the CDC, self-monitoring means people should check twice a day to see if they have a fever and stay alert for cough or difficulty breathing.

Drexel University

Drexel University is suspending all travel to China for students. Students and staff who still want to travel to China will first need to get approval from their respective dean or department head, and then the Office of the Provost will have to give its OK, as well.

Rowan University

Rowan is no longer accepting university-related international travel through May 31. Students currently studying abroad are not yet required to return to the U.S., but the school is asking them to contact International Center Director Gokhan Alkanat at 856-256-5191 or alkanat@rowan.edu with any questions or concerns.

Rowan also says it will provide financial assistance to students who are in high-risk areas and do want to return home. Those returning are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Rutgers University

Rutgers has cancelled all study abroad programs and international spring break programs. The university is also recommending that faculty and staff curtail Rutgers-sponsored international travel, particularly to countries where COVID-19 has been identified, and that students in partner university or other-third party programs consider ending their participation and returning home.

“We are working to address any academic issues that arise for the 200 students currently involved in international study abroad programs. Academic departments and Rutgers Global Study Abroad will work closely with the affected students to offer options to maintain academic progress,” the university told students and staff.

A decision about study abroad programs for the summer and for next semester will be announced before the April 1 enrollment deadline.

Swarthmore College

The college is asking people to stay away from countries that are under a do-not-travel advisory, especially considering the fact that spring break is approaching. Residence halls will stay open for students who want to stay on campus during spring break.

Students, faculty and staff are also asked to register all college-sponsored travel domestically and abroad during the month of March. That timeframe may be extended down the line.

In that same spirit — in the interest of the safety and well-being of our campus community — we are requiring all students, faculty, and staff to register any College-sponsored travel, both domestic and international, by providing us with your date(s) of travel and destination(s). This applies to all College-sponsored travel during the month of March. We may extend that timeframe as the situation develops.

Temple University

Temple is asking students, faculty and staff who have traveled in the last two weeks to countries designated as having sustained transmission to self-monitor for 14 days before returning to campus. Faculty and staff members who are self-monitoring are asked to immediately contact their chair or supervisor.

The school has also closed its satellite campus in Rome, Italy, as the disease has taken hold in the country. Students have been asked to return to their home countries, and online classes for them are set to start March 9.

Thomas Jefferson University

Thomas Jefferson University is making students enrolled in the Jefferson Rome program return home from Italy.

Faculty-led short courses to France and group travel to Spain, which were previously scheduled to take place during spring break, have also been suspended out of an abundance of caution. Students in those programs will not be liable for travel-related costs due to the course suspension.

University of Delaware

The university has cancelled its spring study abroad program in Rome. Students are not required to return to the main campus for courses, but those who wish to return to use school facilities are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days prior to doing so.

Those who are not returning to the main campus but are coming back from John Cabot University in Rome are also asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

University of Pennsylvania

The University of Pennsylvania is suspending all school-affiliated travel to China, Italy, Iran and South Korea. All members of the broader Penn community are also discouraged from personal travel to those countries, especially considering that spring break is approaching for the school.

Those who do go are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus.

“All international travelers are putting themselves at an increased risk of exposure to coronavirus disease. This potential exposure can be compounded by unexpected delays and cumbersome logistics upon returning to the US, including the potential for missed classes due to self-isolation,” the school said in a statement to students.