Delaware officials are revealing more information about the state's first COVID-19 case. Watch their presser in the video embedded above starting at 4:30 p.m.

What to Know The first new coronavirus case in Delaware is a professor at the University of Delaware, the school announced Wednesday.

Officials said the professor, a man over the age of 50, is not severely ill and self-isolated at home as soon as symptoms appeared.

The professor was exposed to another confirmed case of COVID-19 in another state.

The first new coronavirus case in Delaware is a professor at the University of Delaware, the school announced Wednesday.

Officials said the professor, a man over the age of 50, is not severely ill and self-isolated at home as soon as symptoms appeared. He was exposed to another confirmed case of COVID-19 in another state.

“The patient is doing well. We understand that news of a positive case in the state is concerning, but this is something we have been preparing for over the last several weeks,” Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said. “DPH is working closely with CDC, hospitals, clinicians, and other medical providers to proactively identify and respond to any possible cases of the coronavirus disease 2019. We will continue to keep the public fully informed as additional information becomes available.”

Students, faculty and staff who have concerns about potential exposure and risks should call the University of Delaware's Call Center at 302-831-1188 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“I encourage all Delawareans to follow recommended measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as staying home when sick and washing hands frequently," U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) said. "My top priority is protecting the health and safety of Delawareans, and I will continue to work closely with federal, state, and local officials to ensure we have the resources necessary to do that. I am so grateful for the critical work of our local health officials, and I’m committed to doing everything I can at the federal level to combat the spread of this virus.”

COVID-19 is spread mainly from person-to-person when droplets from an infected person who coughs or sneezes land on someone else’s nose or mouth or enter their lungs, according to the CDC. It can also be spread when someone touches their own mouth, nose and possibly eyes after coming into contact with a surface that has the virus on it.

To prevent the spread of the virus, the CDC recommends frequently washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds – or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol – wiping down dirty surfaces and using the inside of the elbow to cover a cough or sneeze.