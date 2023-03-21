The Philadelphia Streets Department is moving into the next phase of the Mechanical Cleaning Program, which sweeps and cleans roads.

The goal of the curb-to-curb cleaning is to reduce litter, prevent debris and trash from getting into the water system and increasing community pride, according to the City.

“This initiative helps to reduce trash and litter conditions in the City’s most vulnerable communities,” Managing Director Tumar Alexander said.

Where in Philadelphia Will Street Sweeping Take Place in 2023?

Phase 3 of the street sweeping program begins April 3, the streets department announced Friday. This phase is expected to last through early November as crews clean up 14 of the Philadelphia's most littered residential neighborhoods from Frankford to Germantown to Strawberry Mansion, according Litter Index.

Phase III of the Mechanical Cleaning Program launches on April 3 where 14 neighborhoods are scheduled to be cleaned. Find out if you live on a street where vehicles must relocate during designated cleaning times at a virtual Information Meeting https://t.co/vskXypieRv pic.twitter.com/O29g9hpYpK — philastreets (@PhilaStreets) March 17, 2023

"Cleaning takes place Monday through Thursday, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.," the streets department said. "No service is performed on City-observed holidays, but crews resume cleaning the following week."

The following areas were identified as having the highest concentration of litter and therefore will be cleaned throughout Phase 3:

Frankford: Bridge St. to Adams Ave. from Griscom St. to Torresdale Ave.

Germantown: Berkley St. to Chelten Ave. from Pulaski Ave. to Wakefield St.

Kensington: 2nd St. to Kensington Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave.

Logan: Godfrey St. to Roosevelt Blvd. from Broad St. to 5th Sts.

Nicetown: Broad St. to Clarissa St. from Hunting Park Ave. to Windrim Ave.

North Central: Broad St. to 22 nd St. from Glenwood Ave. to Diamond St.

St. from Glenwood Ave. to Diamond St. Paschall: 58th St. to 70 th St. from Greenway Ave. to Dicks St.

St. from Greenway Ave. to Dicks St. Point Breeze: Christian St. to McKean St. from Broad St. to 24th St.

Port Richmond: Kensington Ave. to Aramingo Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave.

South Philly: McKean St. to Oregon Ave. from 4th St. to 8th St.

Southwest: Woodland Ave. to Kingsessing Ave. from 49th St. to Cemetery Ave.

Strawberry Mansion: Diamond St. to Lehigh Ave. from Sedgley St. to 33 rd St.

St. West Fairhill: 5th St. to 13th St. from Glenwood Ave. to Susquehanna Ave.

West Philly: Parkside Ave. to Spring Garden St. from 52nd St. to 40th St.

“We know there is a direct correlation between a clean neighborhood and how people feel and perceive the safety of their community,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “In 2022, the program cleaned over 16,000 miles in areas more prone to litter supporting residents and business owners. The Mechanical program and its expansion as outlined in the proposed FY24 operating budget will bring us closer to our goal, in which every neighborhood is a litter-free and welcoming environment for families, businesses and visitors.”

What About Cars Parked on the Streets?

The city will restrict parking on some of the streets being cleaned.

"When new service areas are added, residents should anticipate a 30-day warning period following the installation of any new signage," the streets department said on its website. "Residents should then move their vehicles as indicated."

"No Parking" signs will be posted in the restricted areas and restricted parking will be staggered. Parking during the posted times could result in delay or cancellation for the day.

Want to Learn More?

Residents and stakeholders have been invited to attend virtual meetings to learn more about the program and ask questions from leadership.

Residents can attend virtual meetings on the following days using Meeting ID: 873 1719 3203 and passcode: 996285 or by calling in by cell using 267-831-0333:

Monday, March 20, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 21, at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22, at 6 p.m.

Monday, March 27, at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28, at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, March 29, at noon