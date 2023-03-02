More Trash Cans Are Coming to Oxford Circle in Effort to Clean Streets

More big belly trash cans are coming to the streets of Northeast Philly.

State Rep. Jared Solomon presented $100,000 in state funding to the Oxford Circle Christian Community Development Association to put more big belly trash cans along Cottman and Bustleton avenues.

The new big belly trash cans will be cleaner and safer.

They will no longer have the handles that people have to pull down to open them. They will have foot pedals that people can step on to open them to dispose of trash.

The funding will cover about two dozen big belly trash cans.

These trash cans are solar powered and have a large bin capacity that allows for less trash pickups.

This is a part of an initiative to clean the neighborhoods throughout Northeast Philly.

“Looks better, doesn’t look like a trash can, doesn’t give people option of throwing things around it [because] it's got that opening in the front,” Lisa Karakasidis, of Larry’s Famous Steaks & Hoagies, said. “I think it’s helpful, not all encompassing, [but] good step in right direction.”