Move Your Car: Philly Brings Back Street Cleaning Program

What to Know Street cleaning is coming to 14 Philadelphia neighborhoods in 2022.

Phase 2 of the the Philadelphia Streets Department's Mechanical Cleaning Pilot Program targets "neighborhoods identified through the Litter Index as having the highest concentration of litter and requiring additional city services to supplement cleaning efforts," the City said.

"No Parking" signs will be posted and starting in May drivers could be fined in some areas.

Philadelphia is cleaning up streets as the Streets Department launches its second phase of the City's street cleaning program Monday.

The Mechanical Cleaning Pilot Program enters Phase 2 as crews target "14 neighborhoods identified through the Litter Index as having the highest concentration of litter and requiring additional city services to supplement cleaning efforts," the Streets Department said in a news release.

North Central: Broad St. to 22 nd St. from Glenwood Ave. to Diamond St.

St. from Glenwood Ave. to Diamond St. Frankford: Bridge St. to Adams Ave. from Griscom St. to Torresdale Ave.

Germantown: Berkley St. to Chelten Ave. from Pulaski Ave. to Wakefield St.

Kensington: 2nd St. to Kensington Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave.

Logan: Godfrey St. to Roosevelt Blvd. from Broad St. to 5th Sts.

Nicetown: Broad St. to Clarissa St. from Hunting Park Ave. to Windrim St.

Paschall: 58th St. to 70 th St. from Greenway Ave. to Dicks St.

St. from Greenway Ave. to Dicks St. Point Breeze: Christian St. to McKean St. from Broad St. to 24th St.

Port Richmond: Kensington Ave. to Aramingo Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave.

South Philly: McKean St. to Oregon Ave. from 4th St. to 8th St.

Southwest: Woodland Ave. to Kingsessing Ave. from 49th St. to Cemetery Ave.

Strawberry Mansion: Diamond St. to Lehigh Ave. from Sedgley St. to 33 rd St.

St. West Fairhill: 5th St. to 13th St. from Glenwood Ave. to Susquehanna Ave.

West Philly: Parkside Ave. to Spring Garden St. from 52nd St. to 40th St.

This phase of the program runs through Nov. 30, 2022.

Expect to see "No Parking" signs posted ahead of the cleaning. For the first month, drivers will get warnings for being parked on the restricted streets. Starting in May, you could get fined for being parked on restricted streets.

These are the areas where the City said tickets will be issued:

Mayor Jim Kenney initially launched Philly's street cleaning plan back in 2019, but it was delayed by the COVID pandemic. In 2021, Kenney budgeted $62 million over five years to the street cleaning program.

The program utilizes "mechanical brooms sweeping street debris; staff cleaning some routes with backpack blowers and hand brooms; and sanitation officers issuing sanitation code violations related to litter and dumping," the City said.

The Streets Department launched a website to track the street sweeping program.