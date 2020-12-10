What to Know The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant emergency approval to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, with other vaccines – including those manufactured by Moderna and AstraZeneca – possibly approved later

including those manufactured by Moderna and AstraZeneca possibly approved later Clinical trials show Pfizer’s vaccine to be up to 95% effective against COVID-19 when people take both doses.

Vaccinating the American public will take months, with vaccines first being administered to people with the highest risk of dying from or contracting the virus.

Thousands of doses of the first vaccine for the coronavirus are expected to be shipped all across the United States by early next week, the first sign of light at the end of a dark year.

If the FDA acts as expected and grants emergency authorization to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Pfizer says it can ship 100 million doses -- enough to vaccinate 50 million Americans -- in the next few months. Other vaccines developed by Moderna and AstraZeneca could be approved in weeks.

Still, much about the rollout and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine remains unknown. In Philadelphia and surrounding counties, public health officials have not yet been specific about how many doses will be given out to local governments in the region.

The best initial estimate came from Dr. Thomas Farley, Philadelphia's health commissioner, during a briefing last week when he said the number of initial doses for the city of roughly 1.6 million people will be "in the tens of thousands."

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy gave an estimate in the tens of thousands but later, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the Garden State wasn’t 100% sure how many doses it would receive.

But once distribution starts, regions will get weekly shipments. Depending on when the FDA grants emergency authorization, we could see vaccines shipped to our region as soon as Sunday or Monday, Paul Mango, a top official in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, told NBC10.

At first, there will not be enough vaccine to administer it to the general population. The CDC has recommended health care workers and people with critical health needs receive the first available doses.



“We are literally – and I mean literally – just days away from the first vaccines being delivered to New Jersey, but we’re still months away from the vaccination rates we will need to leave this pandemic behind us,” Murphy said.

In Los Angeles, on Wednesday, health officials there said they expected to receive 84,000 doses by early next week. Since the vaccine requires two doses per person, that's enough for 42,000 people.

Keep in mind: each dose must be administered in separate visits, so even the first in line for the doses will not have immediate full immunity to infection.

With still so much in flux and little federal coordination with states and local authorities since the pandemic broke out in March, here is what we do know. NBC10 will continue to update this guide as more information becomes available.

The first COVID-19 vaccinations could begin within days after the Food and Drug Administration grants emergency use authorization of a vaccine, but that doesn't mean life will go back to normal right away. Millions of vials must be safely and securely shipped across the country, in a logistical puzzle that could take months to complete.

How Effective Is the COVID-19 Vaccine?

Pfizer's trials have shown the vaccine to be 95% effective when patients received both doses, with effectiveness consistent across age, gender, racial and ethnic demographics, according to the company. There is a very slight drop-off in effectiveness for people over 65 years old, but even for them, the trials showed the vaccine to be 94% effective against COVID-19.

There is some usefulness to taking only the first dose, but to get the most out of the Pfizer vaccine, patients need to take both doses three weeks apart.

British officials are investigating reports that two people who received the Pfizer vaccine had allergic reactions. Medical experts say that while reactions are rare, they aren’t unheard of for vaccines of any kind and are usually short-lived.

How Will the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Distributed Around the Country?

If the FDA gives Pfizer’s vaccine emergency authorization this week, Philadelphia would be ready to start its first phase of vaccination next week, Farley told reporters.

Farley said it wasn’t clear exactly how many doses the city would receive in the first phase, but they would number in the tens of thousands, not the hundreds of thousands. The city’s population is about 1.6 million people.

Officials could not immediately say how those eligible for the first phase will be contacted to get their dose, among other key details. Some told NBC10 they couldn’t provide more information on the rollout until they knew more.

“Clearly, all of these plans are dependent on the timing of the approval, the number of doses available, how those doses are distributed and how those populations are prioritized,” said Dr. Charles Cairns, dean of the Drexel University College of Medicine.

Pfizer’s vaccine has tricky requirements for storage, since it must be kept at -94 degrees Fahrenheit (-70 degrees Celsius). In Philadelphia, the health department bought some ultracold freezers to help store the doses. Once unpacked and in the freezers, 1,000 doses can fit in a space the size of a pizza box, Farley said.

Delaware’s health department announced Wednesday that it purchased and received an ultracold freezer that can hold almost 300,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine. The First State could start receiving doses as soon as next week if the vaccine gets emergency authorization this week.

The CDC says the doses are coming directly from the manufacturer in sealed coolers packed with dry ice.

Besides local and state governments, university hospitals and health systems could help store and distribute vaccines because they probably already have ultracold storage.

“We use them in research, and we have a need to keep things that are...very fragile, just like mRNA is for the vaccine, to keep it cold and preserve it, that’s something we’re very used to,” Cairns said.

Meanwhile, the business community is also deciding how they will eventually manage vaccination protocols and potential mandates for employees.

Who Will Receive the Vaccine First (and Second and Third...)?

NBC10 medical expert Dr. Arnold Baskies talks to NBC10's Erin Coleman and Keith Jones about what is expected as an FDA panel reviews the data on Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. Baskies explains the process of what still needs to happen for doses to be administered.

The first people to get vaccinated are health care workers and people with critical health needs, including the elderly and people in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

But some of the details of how the vaccinations will actually play out – where to go, who will administer them and more – are still being worked out.

“How community vaccination occurs, I await the guidance on that,” Drexel’s Cairns said, noting that the university and health partners like Tower Health and Crozier would want to help support vaccination efforts. “We are certainly prepared to play a role in community distribution, certainly on our campus, but also out in these other community and clinical locations.”

Officials across our region have said health care workers and the most critical patients will receive the vaccine first, which follows guidance set by the CDC. Mango, the HHS official, said regions don't need to follow the CDC guidelines to the letter. Local leaders could decide on their own to bump certain groups to the front of the line, like teachers for example.

Delaware has been the most specific about how they will implement the CDC’s recommended plans to distribute the vaccine. In a document updated this week, the state listed hospital staff, EMS workers who directly deal with patients, public health staff with direct patient contact, pharmacy staff and nursing home staff among the people to receive the vaccine in the first phase.

Workers in critical infrastructure that was part of a public health emergency – for example, in the state’s poultry plants that were a driver of viral spread – will receive the vaccine in the end of the first phase.

The second phase begins when there’s a large number of doses available to meet the demand. In that phase, the vaccine will be available to anyone who didn’t get vaccinated from phase 1, along with people with limited access to vaccines and people in critical industries who are working at home.

Phase 3 begins when the vaccine supply is plentiful and demand is on the downturn. At that time, the vaccine doses open up to essential workers like grocery store employees, food service, auto mechanics and more.

This will play out similarly in other states.

What Do We Know About the COVID-19 Vaccine?

Before we talk about what's in the vaccine, let’s talk about the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19.

Like other viruses, it’s not alive. It’s a mass of genetic material that comes with instructions on how to make more of itself, with the help of a host. See the little red protrusions here? Those “spikes” are what the virus uses to break into cells and turn them into factories for more viruses.

Your body can fight back with antibodies, which bind onto the spikes and can rip the virus apart. But that takes time.

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine works differently than others in medical history. In the past, a vaccine would contain dead fragments of the virus that were grown in a lab using eggs - a process that could take up to six months, said Cairns.

But instead of injecting people with dead or weakened whole virus, Pfizer’s doses use mRNA. This is genetic code that kickstarts some of your cells to create spikes similar to the virus’ main weapon.

The spikes alone aren’t thought to be harmful. But their presence is enough to get your immune system to start up its defenses - creating the antibodies that could rip a real coronavirus and its pesky spikes apart.

A vial of the vaccine contains those mRNA instructions (suspended in globs of fat to stay preserved), along with some salts and sugar. The mix is then injected into patients.

Trials have shown Pfizer’s vaccine to be up to 95% effective. Some side effects that showed up in tests of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca’s vaccines include minor inflammation, which is not uncommon, Cairns explained.

“I think that some of the side effects are expected in any vaccine. Remember, we’re using the vaccine to get an immune response from your body’s defense system,” Cairns said. “So that’s naturally going to have some inflammation. Things like fatigue, muscle aches, soreness would be expected” for some people, he added. Headaches, joint pain and even fever also showed up in a small percentage of people tested.

In the study of 42,000 people, the rate of side effects was about the same in those who got the coronavirus vaccine versus those who got a dummy shot, the Associated Press reported.

“All data suggests that the adverse reactions are mild and expected, occur in very low frequencies, and that the efficacies of these vaccines are now above 90, even 95%,” Cairns said. “This is truly a case where the benefits appear to far outweigh the risks for the broad population.”

Though experts believe the vaccine is safe for the vast majority of people, some specific groups should use caution. The U.K. put out an advisory Wednesday advising people with a history of severe allergies not to get the vaccine as they may experience an allergic reaction. That came after two members of the National Health Service experienced allergic reactions.

“Clearly, we try to give vaccines that will be applicable to the vast majority of people, but there are some individuals who truly are exceptions and need to be treated in a special way. And I think people who’ve had prior reactions or have a history of severe allergies, severe reactions, should contact their health provider first,” Cairns said.