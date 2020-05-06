You’d better tan at home, not on the beach. And if you’re looking to swim, go find a pool.

Several beach towns in our area this week released plans for a partial reopening from coronavirus shutdowns with new restrictions in place. You can walk, run, fish or surf, but you can’t put down a blanket or chair. Swimming is off limits for now.

“We ask that you follow these temporary rules; unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close our beaches,” a joint letter from the mayors of Avalon and Stone Harbor reads.

Those towns and Ventnor all plan to open the beaches Friday with those restrictions in place. Beach patrols will be present to enforce the rules.

Meanwhile, Cape May County leaders are asking New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to allow for reopening of all beaches June 1.

That’s just one part of a 35-page county plan to reopen safely. It also pleads for this to be done soon, though no sooner than June 1. Even the loss of the beginning of the tourist season is already showing its effects on local businesses, the document says.

“Each day that passes brings them closer to financial ruin,” it continues.

Today we end our 8th week of the Public Health State of Emergency in New Jersey and 6th week of the statewide Stay at... Posted by Ventnor City, New Jersey on Friday, May 1, 2020

Currently, only the Wildwoods’ boardwalks are slated to open, with that scheduled for Friday. The Cape May County plan would see all boardwalks in the county reopened with proper precautions.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, Island Beach State Park is open and most residents appeared to be following the guidelines well - staying six feet apart, and not lounging on blankets or in chairs. But Corson's Inlet State Park in Ocean City was closed after one day due to crowds, remaining open only for dropping off boats.

Governor Phil Murphy reopened New Jersey parks on Saturday a few weeks after closing them. However, state officials later announced that beach access at Corson’s Inlet State Park in Ocean City is prohibited until further notice NBC10’s Drew Smith has the details.

Murphy suggested in a state press conference that limiting parking might be an effective way to control the crowd sizes.

But at this time, Delaware’s beaches remain closed. The mayors of several Delaware beach towns sent a letter to Gov. John Carney outlining a plan to safely reopen, but nothing concrete is in place right now.

Effective Thursday, Maryland’s beaches will be open for walking and exercise, Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement. Ocean City, Maryland, had already announced its own plan to reopen the beaches starting this weekend.

Ocean City is close to the Delaware border and the southern Delaware beaches of Fenwick Island, South Bethany and Bethany Beach. And it's not terribly far from Dewey Beach and Rehoboth, all popular with tourists from the Philadelphia area.

However, a spokesman for Hogan confirmed to NBC10 that out of state travel to Maryland beaches would go against the statewide stay-at-home order.

Business owners on Delaware beaches have been hit hard by the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. NBC10’s Tim Furlong has the details.