Delaware

WATCH: Delaware Officials Speak as Maryland Prepares to Open Nearby Ocean City

Gov. John Carney is expected to speak at about 1:45 p.m. You can watch it in this article

Maryland’s most popular beach destination is set to reopen its shore this weekend after being closed for more than a month -- and that's raising questions about Delaware's beaches.

Gov. John Carney is expected to host a press conference at about 1:45 p.m. You can watch it live on this article.

News outlets have reported that Ocean City officials decided Monday to allow beaches and the boardwalk to open Saturday.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 2 hours ago

NJ Surpasses 8,000 Deaths From New Coronavirus; Gov. Murphy Focuses on Nursing Homes

Jersey Shore 3 hours ago

Back to the Beach: Avalon, Stone Harbor Allow Limited Walking, Running on the Shore

City Council Secretary Mary Knight has suggested the city will allow visitors from out-of-town to spend the day at its beaches in addition to local residents.

Ocean City is close to the Delaware border and the south Delaware beaches of Fenwick Island, South Bethany and Bethany Beach. And it's not terribly far from Dewey Beach and Rehoboth, all popular with tourists from the Philadelphia area.

However, a spokesman for the Maryland governor confirmed that day-trippers would go against the statewide stay-at-home order.

Knight also said visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines, though masks won’t be required.

This article tagged under:

DelawareMarylandOCEAN CITYbeaches
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us