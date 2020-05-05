WATCH: Delaware Officials Speak as Maryland Prepares to Open Nearby Ocean City

Maryland’s most popular beach destination is set to reopen its shore this weekend after being closed for more than a month -- and that's raising questions about Delaware's beaches.

Gov. John Carney is expected to host a press conference at about 1:45 p.m. You can watch it live on this article.

News outlets have reported that Ocean City officials decided Monday to allow beaches and the boardwalk to open Saturday.

City Council Secretary Mary Knight has suggested the city will allow visitors from out-of-town to spend the day at its beaches in addition to local residents.

Ocean City is close to the Delaware border and the south Delaware beaches of Fenwick Island, South Bethany and Bethany Beach. And it's not terribly far from Dewey Beach and Rehoboth, all popular with tourists from the Philadelphia area.

However, a spokesman for the Maryland governor confirmed that day-trippers would go against the statewide stay-at-home order.

Knight also said visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines, though masks won’t be required.