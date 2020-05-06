What to Know New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has extended the public health emergency declaration stemming from the coronavirus outbreak for another month.

The declaration allows the Democrat to invoke emergency powers, like ordering businesses to close.

He also announced about 1,500 new positive cases putting the total at about 132,000 along with 308 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 8,549.

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in the hard-hit Garden State is appearing to decline but deaths continue to mount. Gov. Phil Murphy is extending the Garden State's public health emergency as his administration continues to wield executive powers for battling the deadly virus.

Murphy on Wednesday signed Executive Order 138 which extends the public health emergency for 30 more days.

The action allows Murphy and the executive branch under the Emergency Health Powers Act to take actions aimed at slowing the spread of the deadly virus. It allows Murphy's administration to easily buy supplies, coordinate statewide responses and order shutdowns or quarantines.

"To be clear this does not mean we’re seeing anything in the data which would pause our path forward," Murphy said. "These declarations, unless extended, expire after 30 days. We’re still in a public health emergency."

Murphy had last extended his original order on April 7 and had to extend it to keep the powers in place. The order now goes into June.

On Wednesday, the Democrat said the order won't stop the state on its six-part road to recovery that he revealed last month.

Murphy continued to urge people to covering their faces when they must go out and to practice social distancing.

"Remember, in the absence of a vaccine, or even proven therapeutics for COVID-19, our only cure is social distancing," Murphy said.

New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths and Hospitalizations

As of late Tuesday night, more than 5,200 COVID-19 patients remained hospitalized in New Jersey - down by thousands of hospitalizations in just a matter of weeks.

"While these numbers are pointing us in the right direction, they still mean that thousands of our fellow New Jerseyans are still in the hospital battling COVID-19," Murphy said. "This is why I needed to extend the public health emergency."

As of Wednesday, at least 8,549 people had died, with more than 300 new deaths reported Wednesday, and nearly 132,000 people had contracted COVID-19. Only New York has had more COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases.

About half of the total deaths have occurred to people at long-term care facilities.

Murphy noted that new cases each day are continuing to decline as the state continues to push for even more testing. The percent positivity has dipped below 39% as more people take the COVID-19 test but don't est positive for the virus.

Salem and Cumberland counties are seeing cases double quicker than any other counties in the state, but the sparsely populated southern counties have still only had hundreds of total cases compared to tens of thousands cases in some northern counties.

About COVID-19

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.