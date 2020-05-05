wildwoods

Wildwoods Boardwalk, Beaches, Parks to Reopen Friday

North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello announced Tuesday the Boardwalk will reopen Friday, May 8, for running, biking and walking. He also said beaches, parks and playgrounds will reopen Friday as well. 

By David Chang

The Wildwoods sign in Wildwood, New Jersey with people walking in front of it.
Getty Images

The Wildwoods sign at the end of Rio Grande Avenue.

The Boardwalk, beaches and parks in the Wildwoods are set to reopen Friday as New Jersey continues to slowly lift restrictions statewide amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Mayor Rosenello also wrote that Murphy’s social distancing guidelines would remain in place for the boardwalk, beaches and parks:

“Walking, running, operating a wheelchair, or engaging in outdoor activities with immediate family members, caretakers, household members, or romantic partners while following best social distancing practices with other individuals, including staying six feet apart," he wrote.

"When in public, individuals must practice social distancing and stay six feet apart whenever practicable, excluding immediate family members, caretakers, household members, or romantic partners.”

Short-term or transient rentals will also resume in North Wildwood and Wildwood on Tuesday, May 26. 

As for retail and restaurants, Mayor Rosenello said that decision remains up to Governor Murphy. 

“North Wildwood and Wildwood have been proactive in our efforts to assist our retail and restaurant businesses as they navigate these unchartered waters,” he wrote. 

Other Jersey Shore beaches and parks reopened over the weekend.

