Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
coronavirus

Philly Police Break Up Block Party With Hundreds of People

Saturday’s gathering was only a few blocks away from where another party happened last week, which police also had to break up

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police Saturday broke up a block party with hundreds of people and no masks or social distancing in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

Officers arrived around 2 a.m. to the 2500 block of N. 23rd Street and found some 300 people dancing on the road and sidewalk. Though police said a dancer accidentally broke a patrol vehicle’s windshield and at least one person had a gun, officers were able to block off the road to prevent more people from joining the party before peacefully dispersing the crowd around 3 a.m.

Saturday’s gathering was only a few blocks away from where another party happened last week, which police also had to break up.

coronavirus Jul 28

Coronavirus ‘Second Wave' Reaches Philly, Indoor Dining Prohibited Until at Least Sept. 1

New Jersey Jul 31

NJ Gov. Murphy Is ‘Alarmed' as Coronavirus Cases Rise

Philadelphia has banned outdoor gatherings of more than 50 people as it tries to curb the spread of COVID-19, but various block parties have continued to take place.

Residents have been under lockdown orders since March, when the pandemic forced the city and others around the country and the world to curtail social activities.

Philadelphia police were called in to break up a street party in the city's Brewerytown section that even featured a DJ despite stay-at-home social distancing measures in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus had infected at least 30,354 people and killed 1,690 in Philadelphia as of Friday. Dr. Thomas Farley, the city’s health commissioner, has warned of a recent surge of new infections, many of which are now affecting younger people.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusPhiladelphiaStrawberry Mansion
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us