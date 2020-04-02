What to Know Philadelphia has teamed up with Philabundance and the Share Food Program have teamed up to give free food boxes to families during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are now 40 food distribution sites open from 10 a.m. to noon around Philadelphia.

“Food access is an urgent issue for families affected by school closures, loss of income, and other challenges caused by COVID-19,” Deputy Mayor Cynthia Figueroa said.

Philadelphia has doubled its community sites providing free food to residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

After residents dealing with food insecurity quickly picked up the food boxes during Monday's initial giveaway, Philadelphia officials expanded its distribution sites from 20 to 40 for Thursday.

Residents can pick up a box of food (one box per household) on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

The sites are part of a partnership between Philabundance and the Share Food Program. The city and Philadelphia School District are also operating student meal sites at more than 80 locations.

You can view all of the food and student meal sites here.

The initial 20 food sites gave away 4,000 boxes of food during Monday’s initial distribution, the City said. Some sites gave away all the boxes in less than an hour.

Some sites saw a repeat on Thursday as food was quickly picked up. The location in East Passyunk opened early and was out of food by 11 a.m.

OUT OF FOOD: East Passyunk community centers food distribution site went through 200 sets (400 boxes) of food this morning.



In an effort to avoid crowds they started attending people early as they showed up.



“We are so grateful to all of the partners, staff, and volunteers who have stepped up during this difficult time to establish over 120 food and student meal sites where Philadelphians can get free food," Figueroa said.

The school district is also giving out a second round of hard copies of Learning Guides for students K-12 that will be available at the food pickup sites.

For those looking to help the cause of feeding families in Philadelphia are encouraged to make contributions of money and volunteering time to Philabundance and Share Food Program.