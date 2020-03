Philadelphia will open 20 community sites on Monday providing free food to residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents can pick up a box of food (one box per household) between Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon, at the 20 sites throughout the city. The sites are part of a partnership between Philabundance and the Share Food Program. The city and Philadelphia school district are also operating student meal sites at more than 80 locations.

You can view all of the food and student meal sites here.