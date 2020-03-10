The coronavirus reached the Philadelphia region last week, and since its arrival, numerous events, facilities and organizations have postponed or canceled scheduled happenings.

Here is a rundown of some of those:

Ivy League Basketball Tournament: The Princeton women's team and the Yale men's team received automatic bids to the NCAA tournament starting later this month. They were regular season champions of the league.

Princeton University classes: The New Jersey school is going virtual once students return from spring break.

Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival: The event planned for April has been pushed back to September.

Local Schools and School Districts:

- Buckingham Friends

- Neshaminy High School

- Cheltenham School District

- Lower Merion School District

- Germantown Academy

For a complete list, go to NBC10's School Closings page.

Rowan University's Return from Spring Break: The South Jersey school's students will return March 30, not March 23, in order to allow for more planning by officials for virus prevention.

University of Pennsylvania Staff/Student Travel and Large On-Campus Events: The West Philly-based Ivy League school is also considering going to virtual classes soon.

Concerts: Numerous music tours and other entertainment venues have ended or suspended planned stops in the Philadelphia region. HERE IS A FULL LIST.

Conventions: Large gatherings at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and other event-hosting facilities are being canceled. HERE IS AN INITIAL LIST.