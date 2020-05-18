What to Know New Jersey nonessential businesses can reopen for curbside pickup and nonessential construction projects can resume statewide as of Monday morning.

Drive-in movies and drive-up church services are also allowed as long as social distancing measures are taken.

Gov. Phil Murphy said the state’s coronavirus trends are headed in the right direction, but the state isn’t in the clear yet.

New Jersey is now allowing nonessential construction projects and curbside pickup at retail stores.

Retailers could begin selling goods for pick up Monday under a new executive order Gov. Phil Murphy signed last week. Customers won't be allowed inside the stores, but can make orders online or over the phone. Nonessential retail has been shuttered since March.

“This is a step in a positive direction for all those retailers who were deemed to be nonessential," Murphy said while making the announcement. "I think it’s a responsible one. We just don’t want people congregating. I just don’t know how else to say it.”

Construction could also resume Monday morning at sites across the state as long as strict social distancing procedures are followed. Foremen must stagger work hours and breaks, ensure proper sanitation and clearly post safety protocols.

Drive-in and drive-thru events like drive-in movies and religious services are permitted so long as all participants remain in their cars, Murphy said, clarifying his March stay-at-home executive order. If the cars are less than 6-feet apart, all windows must remain closed.

Drive-by and drive-in graduation celebrations are allowed so long as people stay in their cars, Murphy said.

As of Sunday, New Jersey had reported the second most COVID-19 cases of any state with more than 146,000 confirmed cases and at least 10,356 coronavirus-related deaths.

While the totals are stark, the daily counts have been on a downward trend. Since the peak of the outbreak, hospitalizations, patients in the ICU and positive cases are down.,

Murphy said the state's coronavirus trends are headed in the right direction, but the state isn't in the clear yet. The loosening of the shutdown is possible because social distancing has been effective and the state has increased testing.

Murphy called the reopenings and restarts part of what he dubbed the "Road Back" from coronavirus shutdowns. He also in recent days has called for the reopening of Jersey Shore beaches by Memorial Day and charter fishing trips can resume. Elective surgeries will begin again next week.