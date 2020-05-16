In the latest easement of restrictions on beaches, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that chartered boat and watercraft rental companies will once again be allowed to operate.

Murphy said those companies will be required to adhere to social distancing and sanitation guidelines, and must maintain detailed customer logs in case people come into contact with an individual who has coronavirus and contact tracing is subsequently needed.

The resumption of services takes effect at 6 a.m. Sunday, after Murphy allows it through executive order. The text of the order has not yet been made available.

NEW: I will sign an EO allowing for the resumption of:

🎣Fishing charters and other chartered-boat services

🛶Watercraft rentals



This Order will take effect tomorrow morning at 6:00 AM.



We will require specific social distancing and sanitation measures to be followed. pic.twitter.com/2Z9Um3LF42 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 16, 2020

“Even with social distancing, we are confident that everyone can have a safe and memorable summer,” Murphy said.

The move is the latest in the governor’s efforts to lift coronavirus-related restrictions on his state. On Friday, beaches along the Jersey Shore were allowed to reopen, though social distancing measures and other restrictions were being enforced.

The state continues to experience COVID-19-related deaths and infections, reporting Saturday that at least 10,249 people have died while 145,089 have tested positive for the virus.

However, Murphy said, the numbers are trending downward. Still, the governor emphasized, the risk of infection persists and people should continue wearing face masks and staying at a distance from one another.