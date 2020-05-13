WATCH: NJ to Allow Nonessential Business Curbside Pickup and Construction

With hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases and deaths on a downward trend, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is starting the Garden State on what he calls the "Road Back" from coronavirus shutdowns by restarting some nonessential businesses next week.

On Wednesday, Murphy said he is signing an executive order that permits nonessential construction and curbside pickups at nonessential businesses starting Monday at 6 a.m.

Customers won't be allowed inside retail stores but can make orders online or over the phone and pickup at the store.

Murphy is also permitting drive-in and drive-thru events -- including drive-thru theaters and religious services -- so long as all participants remain in their cars. If the cars are less than 6-feet apart, all windows must remain closed, Murphy said.

As of Wednesday, New Jersey had reported the second most COVID-19 cases of any state with more than 142,000 confirmed cases and at least 9,702 coronavirus-related deaths.

While the totals are stark, the daily counts have been on a downward trend. Since the peak of the outbreak, hospitalizations, patients in the ICU, positive cases and deaths are all down.

Data shows that we are ready to begin to restart our economy. From the peak:

📉New hospitalizations down 2/3

📉Total hospitalizations down nearly 1/2

📉Patients in ICU are down

📉Patients on ventilators down

📉Positive cases down nearly 70%

📉Deaths have decreased more than 1/3 pic.twitter.com/CAl0kK31DC — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 13, 2020

"We are not out of the woods yet," Murphy said. "When compared to other states, we see that New Jersey still bears a significant burden from COVID-19 So, keeping up with social distancing is essential as we move forward."

Construction sites must follow social-distancing protocols, stagger work hours and breaks, ensure proper sanitation and clearly post safety protocols.

Earlier this week, Murphy teased releasing a timetable for reopening his state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, he said to stay tuned on more restriction easing, including restarting elective surgeries.

This story is developing and will be updated.