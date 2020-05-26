What to Know New Jersey schools can hold outdoor graduation ceremonies starting July 6.

The Class of 2020 must be celebrated with social-distancing measures in place, Gov. Phil Murphy said. More guidance is expected soon.

Murphy also announce Tuesday that he has cleared the path for professional sports to resume practices and games in New Jersey.

The graduates of the Class of 2020 can be celebrated with commencement ceremonies in New Jersey, but they will have to wait until summer.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that graduation ceremonies can be held outdoors starting July 6.

TO THE CLASS OF 2020: Beginning July 6th, schools WILL have the opportunity to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies that comply with social distancing – ensuring the health and safety of all in attendance. 🎓 pic.twitter.com/MqwVtPjZh4 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 26, 2020

Social distancing measures intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus must remain in place, Murphy said.

More guidance is expected later in the week, Murphy said.

Murphy is talking about the graduation regulations at an 11 a.m. coronavirus news conference you can watch live on this page.

Schools are closed to in-person learning through June because of the outbreak, but this is the latest easing of restrictions, which have included opening parks and golf courses along with the state's beaches.

On Tuesday, the first-term Democrat also announced that professional sports teams could begin playing and practicing in New Jersey again. That paves the way for the Philadelphia 76ers to practice in Camden and the Philadelphia Flyers to practice in Voorhees.

It isn't clear when the teams will resume practice.

Slowing Spread of COVID-19

The spread of the coronavirus has slowed in recent weeks in New Jersey with cases and hospitalizations down from the peak.

As of Tuesday, New Jersey had reported nearly 156,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 11,200 deaths related to the virus since the start of the outbreak. There were 54 new coronavirus-related deaths announced Tuesday.

Murphy said that the Memorial Day holiday could have played a role in there being fewer cases in recent days.

"It could take a few more days for these numbers to smooth out," Murphy said.