Residents and staff of the Paramus Veterans Memorial Home began receiving vaccinations on Monday, and vaccinations are due to begin over the next week at the Menlo Park and Vineland Veterans Memorial homes.

In Atlantic City, the convention center will begin operating as a mass vaccination site in mid-January, after serving as a field medical station earlier this year during the pandemic.

New Jersey officials have started coronavirus vaccinations at veterans' care homes, and a state agency approved the use of the Atlantic City Convention Center as a vaccination site.

Coronavirus Vaccinations Begin at New Jersey Veterans Homes

Residents and staff of the Paramus Veterans Memorial Home began receiving vaccinations on Monday, and vaccinations are due to begin over the next week at the Menlo Park and Vineland Veterans Memorial Homes, state officials said Tuesday.

“Our veterans were there for us in our time of greatest need,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “Now it is our turn to protect them with the distribution of lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines. While this pandemic is far from over, these vaccines will undoubtedly reduce the risk of severe illness or death among the residents of our veterans memorial homes.”

Residents and staff will receive the second dose of the vaccines three weeks after the first dose.

Atlantic City Convention Center to Serve a Mass Coronavirus Vaccination Site

In other coronavirus-related news, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved an agreement Tuesday for the Atlantic City Convention Center to serve as a site for mass vaccinations starting next month.

The vaccination site is scheduled to open by mid-January and will run through June with three 30-day extensions available, if needed, officials said.

The Atlantic City Convention Center was one of six New Jersey sites chosen to administer the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Others include the Meadowlands sports complex in Bergen County; Rockaway Townsquare Mall in Morris County; the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Middlesex County; Moorestown Mall in Burlington County, and Rowan College of South Jersey in Gloucester County.

New COVID-19 Cases, Deaths in New Jersey

On Tuesday, New Jersey reported 3,675 new cases to bring the total number of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic to nearly 468,000. Another 127 deaths were reported Tuesday to bring the total number of deaths confirmed to be from coronavirus-related complications to 16,832. More than 1,900 more deaths are presumed to be due to COVID-19.