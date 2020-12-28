New Jersey is continuing its push to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus by not having large New Year's gatherings as some of the most vulnerable people in the state, including a 103-year-old woman, started to get vaccinated at long-term care facilities.

"This is not the year for a wild New Year's party," Gov. Phil Murphy said.

The first term Democrat urged people to keep celebrations for welcoming 2021 to just those within your immediate household. He said those who don't heed that advice be aware of the 10-person indoor limit on gatherings.

"We have a lot to look forward to in the New Year, but it will begin with staying vigilant against COVID-19," he said.

Murphy noted that light is on the horizon in 2021 that to vaccines. On Monday, COVID-19 vaccinations began at New Jersey's long-term care facilities for staff and residents as the state looks to protect some of its most vulnerable people.

The first long-term care resident to get the vaccine in New Jersey was 103-year-old Mildred Clements of Roosevelt Care Center in Old Bridge. Nurse Esther Moodey then got her vaccine moments later.

The deadly coronavirus continues to spread in New Jersey.

New Jersey has reported more nearly 464,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 2,745 new cases reported Monday. At least 16,706 people have died from coronavirus-related complications, with 21 new deaths reported Monday.

On Christmas Eve (the most recent date available) the rate of positivity was 10.98%, Murphy said. The rate of transmission was at 0.96.

More than 3,600 COVID patients were hospitalized as of late Sunday night. More than 700 patients were in intensive care.