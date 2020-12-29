Coronavirus Pandemic

coronavirus vaccine

When Will You Be Able to Get the Coronavirus Vaccine? Determine Your Spot in Line

There are currently two approved COVID-19 vaccines – one from Pfizer/BioNTech and the other from Moderna – being distributed to cities and states

By NBC10 Staff

As the federal government rolls out coronavirus vaccines to states and cities in a phased vaccination programs, many people are wondering when they will be able to get the vaccine. Use this calculator to get an idea of when you might get a vaccination.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

For a more detailed breakdown of who is included in each priority group, see this methodology.
Source: the Vaccine Allocation Planner for COVID-19 by Ariadne Labs and the Surgo Foundation
Interactive by Amy O’Kruk/NBC

