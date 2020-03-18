LIVE: NJ Now Has 427 Coronavirus Cases, 5 Deaths

For the third-straight day, the number of people sickened by the coronavirus in New Jersey have dramatically spiked as two more people have died.

On Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced nearly 160 more positive tests for COVID-19, bringing the state total to 427. He also said that five people have now died, up from three, after contracting the virus.

We are learning more about the new cases at an afternoon news conference playing on this page.

Since Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Garden State has exploded from dozens to hundreds as more testing is done.

Included in the new total of COVID-19 sicknesses is the first case in Atlantic County in South Jersey, a man in his 60s with underlying health issues who is being treated at home.

To date, the most cases have been in North Jersey.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said that hundreds of new hospital beds, including 50 in South Jersey, are ready to come online to treat the influx of new cases. Murphy also said the Army Corps of Engineers is also coming to New Jersey to help with the health care expansion.

The state is also looking to increase its nurses to help treat those in need.

Persichilli said that New Jersey is expanding its 211 call center to handle the hundreds of coronavirus calls coming in. The new 211 number is operated by the United Ways of New Jersey and provides information and referral services. Residents also can text NJCOVID to 898-211.

If you have questions or concerns on #COVID19:

☎️Call 2-1-1

📱Text NJCOVID to 898-211

📱Text your zip code to 898-211 for live text assistance

🖥️Visit https://t.co/lqUkjxBrv2



Remember – don’t let fear overtake facts. Stay informed. pic.twitter.com/8nzRcPW3Ba — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 18, 2020

Students across New Jersey are staying home Wednesday as statewide school closures go into effect in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Murphy ordered the closures Monday, though many schools already were ordering students to stay home.

Murphy expanded virus mitigation efforts Tuesday, ordering indoor malls and amusement centers closed, adding to the theaters, casinos, gyms and dining rooms it shuttered earlier this week.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover over a period a weeks.

A closer look at developments in New Jersey:

WHAT TO DO

State health officials have recommended calling your health care provider if you have symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath. Officials also point people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which recommends people stay home except to get medical care.

On Wednesday, the state announced a new number residents can call with coronavirus-related questions, to augment the existing hotline operated by the New Jersey Poison Control Center.

HOSPITALS INUNDATED

Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus began offering drive-through testing by appointment on Tuesday.

Dr. Nizar Kifaieh, the hospital’s president and CEO, said that over a span of three hours Tuesday, the hospital received 250 phone calls. He also said the hospital is limited by the number of testing kits it has on hand — 20, with more promised from two labs.

“We have had to ration them as needed, and we’ve been holding onto them like gold,” he said. “People should be aware that just because you ask, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be tested. You’re going to have to be screened.”

HOBOKEN RESTRICTIONS

The city's 50,000-plus residents woke up to the first day of a new policy of self-isolation ordered by Mayor Ravi Bhalla.

Bhalla has ordered a 10 p.m. curfew for the 1-mile-square city to cut down on groups of people congregating.

He also ordered the closing of all nonessential businesses. The city published a list of essential businesses that included emergency medical care, supermarkets and grocery stores, bodegas, banks, pharmacies, veterinarians, laundromats and liquor stores.