What to Know The number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey jumped to 50 on Friday after 21 more people tested positive for the new coronavirus.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, making his first appearance since he had surgery, made the announcement at a Friday afternoon news conference.

Some of the new cases are in Burlington, Ocean and Mercer counties, but state health officials didn't say how many cases are in each county.

"We are taking every appropriate step to reduce the spread of coronavirus, limit the harm and care for the sick," Murphy said.

Murphy also said that closing of schools remains up to the districts but that he expects all schools will eventually be closed.

New Jersey health officials also stopped visits to long-term care facilities with the exception of end of life hospice visits.

There are also 80 people that were being tested Friday at New Jersey labs, health officials said.

New Jersey lawmakers have set votes on legislation aimed at helping residents deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Democratic-led Assembly and Senate also said they're changing their schedules next week.

The Assembly canceled committee hearings except for one that will consider the coronavirus legislation. The full Assembly is also planning to vote on the legislation once it emerges from committee. The Senate is holding hearings Monday but said the meetings would be closed to the public.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Republican leader Jon Bramnick announced bipartisan legislation Thursday that includes measures to permit remote or virtual classroom learning to count toward the 180-day school year requirement. Other bills are aimed at ensuring that free and reduced lunches continue if schools are closed; requiring insurers to cover COVID-19 testing, setting aside funds for schools to reimburse for the cost of cleaning; and ensuring that no workers are fired as a result of being quarantined.

The announcements came as New Jersey and other states ramp up mitigation efforts, including the closure of schools, to confront the new virus that emerged in China late last year.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

