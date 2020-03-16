Coronavirus Pandemic
New Jersey

All New Jersey Schools Closed Over Coronavirus Concerns

Gov. Phil Murphy adds schools, colleges and universities to the growing list of coronavirus-related closures in the Garden State

By NBC10 Staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All of New Jersey's public and private schools, along with colleges and universities, will close indefinitely starting Wednesday, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said in a tweet Monday.

Murphy gave no timetable for when schools, colleges and universities will reopen. By Monday, many school districts had already decided to close entirely or turn to cyber learning.

The announcement came after Murphy, along with his fellow governors in New York and Connecticut, announced the closures of all casinos, movie theaters and gyms in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Murphy has an update scheduled for 2 p.m. where more details are expected.

