WATCH: Gov. Murphy Talks Coronavirus as NJ Prepares for More Reopenings Next Week

Ahead of the Father's Day weekend, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is talking about coronavirus in his state as they prepare to reopen parts of the economy next week.

For several weeks now, Murphy has touted the decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in his state as allowing him to ease restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Personal care businesses like salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors and more are allowed to reopen from COVID-19-related closures on Monday.

" I know a lot of folks are looking forward to getting a bit of a trim, but let’s keep our common sense for the common good," the Democratic governor said Friday. "Wear your face covering, keep your social distances and wash your hands."

In the coming days and weeks, pools will open, indoor malls can reopen, summer camps can open and sports practices and competitions can resume as the state has entered Phase 2 of its reopening.

Murphy has continued to urge people to wear face coverings in public and stay at least 6 feet apart from one another to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The state was a COVID-19 hot spot, with more than 168,000 positive cases and at least 12,800 deaths from COVID-19-related complications entering Friday.

As of Thursday, there were a total of 1,268 people in hospitals across the state, down from a high in April approaching 9,000.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.