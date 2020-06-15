WATCH: Gov. Murphy Talks Coronavirus as NJ Enters Next Stage of Reopening

Gov. Phil Murphy touted the progress his state has made in slowing down the spread of the novel coronavirus during an appearance on NBC's TODAY Show Monday morning.

“We are slowly but surely getting back on our feet," Murphy told Savannah Guthrie while they stood at a distance on the Asbury Park boardwalk. "We're opening back up and it feels great."

Watch New Jersey @GovMurphy’s full interview with @savannahguthrie about the state’s phase 2 reopening today, recent protests, his dinner with the president and much more. pic.twitter.com/2tITDEBs05 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 15, 2020

Outdoor dining, in-person retail and curbside pickup at libraries in New Jersey are among the services that reopened Monday from their COVID-19 pause.

Restaurant hours aren't limited, Murphy noted Monday.

Murphy said previously that Monday would mark the start of Stage 2 of reopening the state from the coronavirus outbreak. Child care services were cleared to reopen and drop-off and pick-up services resumed at New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission locations, the administration said.

“It's a big day," Murphy said.

He is set to speak again at a 1 p.m. news conference you can watch live on this page.

New Jersey is among the worst-hit states by the virus, with a death toll of at least 12,625 and nearly 167,000 positive cases.

A person could be heard in the background heckling Murphy over the slow pace that parts of the economy are reopening, something the first-term Democrat acknowledged while saying data is driving the roll out of reopenings from COVID-19 closures.

“I think we are comfortable where we are, I just don’t think we can responsibly go faster,” Murphy said.

The fear is that cases, which have slowed for several weeks, will increase as people return to public places. Murphy didn't rule out closing up parts of the economy again should the virus surge.

"My gut tells me this will come back," Murphy said.

He said, however, that he is less worried about outdoor activities and that he hopes contact tracing and testing can be used to push any surges back down.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.