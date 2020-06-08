Get ready to take the dive, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday announced that municipal and private swim club pools can open later this month.

Pools have been closed so far this season due to restrictions aimed at slowing the novel coronavirus. Murphy said that pools can open on June 22 and that full guidance will be released by the New Jersey Department of Health Tuesday.

NEW: Municipal and private-club swimming pools can REOPEN on Monday, June 22nd. 🤿@NJDeptofHealth will release full guidance tomorrow relating to the procedures and protocols that will need to be followed. pic.twitter.com/beVB3PnOZV — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 8, 2020

The first-term Democrat said this also clears the way for summer camps to use their pools when they open on July 6. Summer camp guidance is expected later on Monday.

Murphy has lessened the grip on public places, especially outdoor activities, over the past several weeks as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dipped since the state’s peak earlier in the spring.

As of Monday, more than 164,000 people in New Jersey had tested positive for COVID-19. At least 12,214 people had died from coronavirus-related complications. Forty new deaths were announced Monday.

With cases slowed, Murphy said New Jersey is on track to enter Stage 2 of its coronavirus reopening plan next Monday.