Screenings, masks, appointments, capacity limits and social-distancing are just some of the guidance being issued to New Jersey salon and barbershop operators before they reopen next week.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal released guidance Tuesday for the June 22 reopening of personal care businesses after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As personal care services resume, it’s important that businesses and professionals offering these services — as well as their clients — take precautions to diminish the risk of infection," Grewal said.

Hairstyling, cosmetology, massage and bodywork facilities must screen customers and staff for COVID-19 symptoms, must do business by appointment only, limit people within a facility, space out appointments, remove magazines, etc. and make other changes to operate, the AG’s office said.

Enhanced cleaning procedures must also be done as part of the safeguards.

The guidelines dropped prior to Gov. Phil Murphy's daily 1 p.m. news conference about his state's response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Murphy has announced the phased reopening of businesses as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have slowed down over the past several weeks.

In the coming weeks, camps can open, and outdoor sports can resume.

As of Tuesday, New Jersey had more than 167,000 coronavirus cases and 12,727 people had died from COVID-19 complications. Fifty-one new deaths were reported Tuesday.

The daily cases and deaths are far less than when hard-hit New Jersey hit its peak several weeks ago. On Tuesday, Murphy noted that the state continues to see statewide declines in hospitalizations, ICU patients and patients on ventilators.

“It is a beautiful day in New Jersey but for some families – those in mourning and those fearful for a loved on in the hospital – it is dark and foreboding,” Murphy said.

The first-term Democrat said that proper social-distancing measures and mask wearing can continue to drive down the spread of the virus. He said that only with a continued slowing of the spread of COVID-19 can New Jersey enter Stage 3 on its road to economic recovery.

“Let’s take our responsibility to our families and to our neighbors and to our communities seriously."

