Bridges Connecting Pa., NJ to Collect Cash Again Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

What to Know The DRPA bridges are going to begin collecting cash tolls again on May 11.

Since March 26, all drivers not using E-ZPass have been issued tolls by mail.

Toll collectors are taking measures to ensure safety like covering their faces and working behind a plastic shield.

Drivers making the trip over the Delaware River between New Jersey and Pennsylvania will soon be able to use cash again on four bridges.

Starting Monday, May 11, at 6 a.m. the Delaware River Port Authority will begin taking cash payments again for tolls on the Ben Franklin, Betsy Ross, Commodore Barry and Walt Whitman bridges, connecting South Jersey with Philadelphia and Delaware County, the DRPA announced Wednesday.

Since March 26, normal cash users have been directed into a lane where overhead cameras snapped a photo of the driver’s license plate and then sent the car owner a bill in the mail.

The cashless tolls were implemented in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.

The return to toll collectors comes with new safety measures designed to protect them and drivers from COVID-19, the DRPA said. The measures include staff covering their faces and being behind a plastic shield in the tollbooth window. Drivers are also encouraged to wear a mask during the interaction.

E-ZPass users will continue to not notice any change at tollbooths.