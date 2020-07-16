What to Know Sesame Place is joining the growing list of theme parks reopening amid coronavirus.

The Langhorne, Pennsylvania, amusement park geared toward children and their families will reopen on July 24.

Physical distancing measures, temperature checks and other safety measures will be in place.

Sesame Place will be welcoming back families next week with safety measures aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus in place.

The Langhorne, Bucks County, Sesame Street-themed amusement park is cutting back on some of its normal festivities and instituting mask wearing, temperature screening and physical distancing as it reopens on Friday, July 24.

“We’re thrilled to reopen our park and celebrate our 40th birthday this year,” park president Cathy Valeriano said in a news release Thursday. “We know our guests are eager to return and we are just as excited to continue to provide them with fun, inspiring and memorable experiences, while taking the necessary steps to make families feel safe when they visit our park during this milestone year and beyond.”

This summer there will be no parades and meet-and-greets with children and their favorite Sesame Street characters will be modified and at a distance as kids are encouraged to offer only a friendly wave, the park said. Some shows are still scheduled.

Face coverings must be worn by all guests ages 2 and up when not eating or in the water, the park said in its safety protocols. The masking rules adhere to Pennsylvania guidelines.

Six-foot social distancing measures for ride lines, restaurants and other public spaces will be in place.

All guests will undergo a health screening and have their temperature taken upon arrival, Sesame Place said. Anyone with a fever of 100.4 or above won’t be admitted.

Capacity in the park will be limited, sanitization stations will be positioned throughout the park and park staff will frequently clean surfaces. All visitors must reserve tickets ahead of time.

Season pass members can begin reserving spots starting Monday morning at 9 a.m. Single-day ticket holders can begin reserving admissions starting an hour later.

Looking to head to Sesame Place? You can purchase “Sunny Days on the Way” tickets starting at $39.99 from Thursday through July 26.