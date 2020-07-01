Hersheypark Reopens With Coronavirus Measures in Place

Masks are mandatory, reservations are a must, spaced out rides and new entrance gate will welcome visitors as Pennsylvania’s Hersheypark reopens with measures in place aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Hershey amusement park opens to the general public on Friday, July 3, just ahead of the Independence Day weekend holiday. Season pass holders got an early look inside Wednesday and Thursday.

We are thrilled to announce Hersheypark will open July 3 with the introduction of our tallest, fastest and longest coaster, Candymonium!



Read more about Our Promise to You as we get ready to welcome you back. https://t.co/uN8SDGcu03 pic.twitter.com/FXBxVxWt75 — Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) June 12, 2020

After being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hersheypark is reopening with precautions in place aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

Here is what parkgoers should know before they go:

All guests over the age of 2 must wear a face covering at all time inside the 121-acre park, except for while eating and while on certain attractions, the park said in its safety protocols. Guests who can’t wear a face mask are asked to wear a face shield if possible.

“Guests should also be prepared to undergo a temperature screening with a contactless, infrared thermometer prior to entering Hersheypark,” the park says on its website.

Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or above will be refused entry, per health guidelines. Rides will have spaced out seating of different groups.

The park is encouraging hand washing and proper hygiene and asking anyone feeling sick with COVID-19 symptoms or who has recently been in contact with someone who has tested positive to stay home.

Signs, floor markings and announcements will remind people to keep distance from others.

“Please adhere to social distancing guidelines and follow the direction from our team members by maintaining 6 feet of space from other guests outside of your travel party at all times,” the park says.

Guests are encouraged to bring as little as possible into the park.

The park will frequently clean and disinfect high-touch areas and disinfect rental items between uses. They have added sanitization stations throughout the park.

The park warned visitors that by coming to the park they are assuming risks of being exposed to COVID-19. Other COVID-19-related measures are listed on the park's website.

For those people that head to Hersey, be sure to check out the new Candymonium ride, the park’s tallest (210-foot ascent), longest (a 4,636-foot milk chocolate-colored track) and fastest (76 mph) roller coaster that debuts Friday. You can take a virtual ride from wherever you are.

The new ride is just within the new Chocolatetown Gate that leads into a new region being built on the grounds.

In an attempt to get visitors to come through the gates, Hersheypark is offering a One for Me, One for Free ticket offer through Thursday.