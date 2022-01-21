What to Know West Philadelphia's historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course is set to undergo a $65-million restoration project.

The 105-year-old Cobbs Creek Golf Course in West Philadelphia is set to undergo a $65 million restoration beginning this spring that will include a new community and education center, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The course shuttered in 2020 due to frequent flooding, a fire in 2016 destroying the course's clubhouse, capital needs and safety concerns.

Completion of the restoration is expected in 2023 before opening to the public in 2024, PBJ.com reports. Officials are hopeful the overhaul can help the city land a stop on the PGA Tour.

The project is being funded by the Cobbs Creek Foundation, which will lease the site of the course from the city for 70 years. The lease is paid for through the nonprofit's investment along with its continued work on and around the golf course.

PBJ.com looks at how the Cobbs Creek Foundation will not only aim to renovate the public golf course but also to become a neighborhood hub.

